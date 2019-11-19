CPSB investigating ‘potentially threatening behavior’ toward LaGrange High School

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is investigating “potentially threatening behavior” toward LaGrange High School.
The school board released the following statement on Facebook:
“This information for the parents and guardians of students at LaGrange High School. The Calcasieu Parish School Board is aware of a situation involving potentially threatening behavior towards the school. The situation is being fully investigated by both our staff and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. All students, faculty, and staff are safe, and that will always be our number one priority.”
