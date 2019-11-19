Contractor selected to build new road at West Calcasieu Port

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The West Calcasieu Port has selected a contractor to build a new entrance road at the port.
McManus Construction of Lake Charles was awarded the project after a successful base bid of close to $1.6 million dollars, according to Lynn Hohensee, port director. The company is one of seven contractors who competed in the public bid process.
“The commissioners were equally impressed with the quality of the contractors that were interested in the port’s project,” Board President Dick Kennison said in a statement.
The board reviewed all competing bid packets and chose the company with the lowest bid.
Hohensee said the new roadway will help with the increasing demands of road traffic near the port’s neighboring residential community.
“For that reason and the convenience of our tenants, the port’s board of commissioners commissioned the construction of a new roadway that would enter the port off Goss Road before entering the residential area,” Hohensee said.
Construction of the port’s new entrance is expected to begin January 2020 with an estimated completion date of August 2020.
