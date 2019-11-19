Cameron Parish passes new school bond by 27 votes

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - The Hackberry Community is getting a new high school for the first time in 70 years.
Voters approved an 18-million dollar bond in Saturday’s election that will go to a wide range of school improvements including the construction of a new Hackberry High School.
“A lot of people here didn’t want the school, but a lot of people did want the school.”
With 245 people voting in favor of a new high school in Hackberry, those affected like Brady Duhon says the new school is necessary.
“It was a good deal and they’ve been needing it for a long time. South Cameron got a new school...Johnson Bayou got a new school after the hurricanes and all and Fema paid for a lot of their stuff,” Duhon said.
With the current school being nearly 70 years old, age plays a factor. That’s something that Duhon, who has family at the school can attest to, along with school leaders.
“Sometimes the air conditioner’s not working, sometimes the heaters not working, sometimes the plumbing is not working. It’s a day-by-day thing," said Stephanie Rogers, Supervisor of Student Services for the Cameron Parish School Board. "While we love beautiful old schools, keeping them up is almost impossible.”
Rogers said in the last three years there have been over 1-million dollars spent by the district on various repairs and projects at the school. Couple that with a steady increase of student enrollment and a district A-level performance score, it paints what she said is a necessary design for change.
"We value education. Our students and teachers are performing at a wonderful level..you can learn anywhere but it sure is nice to learn in a new facility that has all the modern things to expand our student's learning."
Plans for the new 70-thousand square-foot school call for 30 classrooms, 2 state-of-the-art science labs and will ultimately help ease overcrowding at the current location.
Rogers said the new school will help reduce maintenance costs and help meet the needs of the school’s growing population.
The new Hackberry High School will be built on the site of the current Rodeo Arena. The school is expected to be completed by 2023 or 2024.
Specs of School:
- 70,000 sq.ft
- 30 classrooms
- 2 computer labs
- 2 science labs
- 2 conference rooms
- Administrative office space
- Nurse/First Aid/Sick Room
- Gymnasium/Auditorium
