Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office holds graduation ceremony

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Academy hosted its basic law enforcement graduation ceremony today.
The cadets graduated from the program ready to join the sixteen law enforcement agencies across the area. The officers completed nearly 500 hours of training to pass.
“I think nothing prepares you as much as going out and actually doing the job,” Sheriff Tony Macuso said. “This gives them the opportunity to go out to their respective departments and start doing their jobs and protecting and serving their communities.”
The graduating class is the 122nd class to graduate from the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy.
