SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2019
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | November 18, 2019 at 6:12 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 6:12 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 17, 2019.

Lauren Danielle Lowe, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jerry Ray Durbin Jr., 60, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; instate detainer.

Desmond Damon Louis, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Raymond Jesse Durousseau, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Roy Trahan, 51, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; failure to stop or yield; careless operation.

Keilyn Dashawn Williams, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a firearm; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Caleb Victorian, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a firearm; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Willis Ashley Tyler, 41, Sulphur: Out of state detainer; contempt of court.

Omar Compian, 30, Edinburg, TX: Third offense DWI: failure to signal; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

Joshua Louis Bonnette, 37, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; failure to pay annual registration fee.

Travis Demon King Sr., 43, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests; obstruction of a public passage; driver must be licensed; no seat belt.

Ginni C Brady, 63, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (2 charges).

Robert Lee Temple, 52, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer with force; disturbing the peace.

Chrisman Llewillyn Kittrell, 43, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; sexual battery.

Charles Allen Franklin, 33, Lake Charles: Trespassing; disturbing the peace; contempt of court (2 charges).

Patrick Ty Amos, 18, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Lecordney Lashawn Dickerson, 27, Lake Charles: Attempted second degree murder; attempted theft of a firearm.

Christopher Joseph Butcher, 34, lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.