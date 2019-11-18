SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 17, 2019.
Lauren Danielle Lowe, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jerry Ray Durbin Jr., 60, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; instate detainer.
Desmond Damon Louis, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.
Raymond Jesse Durousseau, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Roy Trahan, 51, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; failure to stop or yield; careless operation.
Keilyn Dashawn Williams, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a firearm; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Caleb Victorian, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a firearm; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Willis Ashley Tyler, 41, Sulphur: Out of state detainer; contempt of court.
Omar Compian, 30, Edinburg, TX: Third offense DWI: failure to signal; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Joshua Louis Bonnette, 37, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; failure to pay annual registration fee.
Travis Demon King Sr., 43, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests; obstruction of a public passage; driver must be licensed; no seat belt.
Ginni C Brady, 63, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (2 charges).
Robert Lee Temple, 52, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer with force; disturbing the peace.
Chrisman Llewillyn Kittrell, 43, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; sexual battery.
Charles Allen Franklin, 33, Lake Charles: Trespassing; disturbing the peace; contempt of court (2 charges).
Patrick Ty Amos, 18, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Lecordney Lashawn Dickerson, 27, Lake Charles: Attempted second degree murder; attempted theft of a firearm.
Christopher Joseph Butcher, 34, lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.