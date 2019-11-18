Redick scores 26, Pelicans top reeling Warriors 108-100

The official injury report was a who’s who of key players for both clubs, making this contest vastly different than it looked back when the schedule first came out. For the Warriors, stars Stephen Curry (broken left hand) and Klay Thompson (left knee) were just the beginning. Also out for Golden State were guard D’Angelo Russell (right hand sprain), forward Kevon Looney (Neuropathy), guard Damion Lee (broken right hand), forward Alen Smailagic (right ankle sprain) and guard Jacob Evans III (strained groin).