LSU set to kickoff under the lights against Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready, Tiger fans. The SEC has announced a kickoff time for the LSU vs. Texas A&M.
According to the SEC, the Tigers will take on the Aggies under the lights in Death Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 30. The game will be televised through ESPN.
SEC FOOTBALL TV LINEUP (*all times Central)
Nov. 28:
- Ole Miss at Miss. St. - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
Nov. 29:
- Missouri at Arkansas (Little Rock) - 1:30 p.m. on CBS
Nov. 30:
- Louisville at Kentucky - 11 a.m. on SEC Network
- Clemson at South Carolina - 11 a.m. on ESPN
- Georgia at Georgia Tech - 11 a.m. on ABC
- Alabama at Auburn - 2:30 p.m. on CBS
- Vanderbilt at Tennessee - 3 p.m. on SEC Network
- Florida State at Florida - 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
