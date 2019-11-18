LSU set to kickoff under the lights against Texas A&M

LSU set to kickoff under the lights against Texas A&M
LSU to take on Texas A&M under the lights in Tiger Stadium. (Source: Matt Williams/WAFB-T)
By Amanda Lindsley and Josh Auzenne | November 18, 2019 at 10:45 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 2:24 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready, Tiger fans. The SEC has announced a kickoff time for the LSU vs. Texas A&M.

According to the SEC, the Tigers will take on the Aggies under the lights in Death Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 30. The game will be televised through ESPN.

RELATED STORIES:

SEC FOOTBALL TV LINEUP (*all times Central)

Nov. 28:

  • Ole Miss at Miss. St. - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Nov. 29:

  • Missouri at Arkansas (Little Rock) - 1:30 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 30:

  • Louisville at Kentucky - 11 a.m. on SEC Network
  • Clemson at South Carolina - 11 a.m. on ESPN
  • Georgia at Georgia Tech - 11 a.m. on ABC
  • Alabama at Auburn - 2:30 p.m. on CBS
  • Vanderbilt at Tennessee - 3 p.m. on SEC Network
  • Florida State at Florida - 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.