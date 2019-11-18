Coach Orgeron addresses media, previews Arkansas

LSU opens as 46-point favorites over Arkansas

LSU is 10-0 on the season. They're ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Garland Gillen | November 18, 2019 at 10:22 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 2:40 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU is undefeated entering their contest with Arkansas on Saturday. The Razorbacks (2-8) will bring a 7-game losing streak to Baton Rouge, and with an interim coach in-tow after firing head coach Chad Morris.

With all those factors in-play, Las Vegas installed the Tigers (10-0) as 46-point favorites.

The Razorbacks two victories this season came against FCS school Portland State and Colorado State. Last time out, Arkansas lost to Western Kentucky, 45-19, at home. The Hogs’ are 0-6 in SEC play.

If LSU wins on Saturday, they clinch a berth in the SEC Championship game.

