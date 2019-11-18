Hamilton Christian point guard Michael Thomas signs with UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE – The Hamilton Christian Warriors made history Monday morning as Michael Thomas became the Warriors’ first Division I men’s basketball signee in school history. Thomas signed to play basketball under Bob Marlin at UL Lafayette.
Thomas, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound point guard, is the first signee in the 2020-21 class for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Thomas is a two-time, Class 1A All-State performer, that has averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game in his career. As a junior, Thomas averaged 16.9 points per game and led HCS to the Division IV championship game.
