FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days ahead this week; eventually some rain as well

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we begin with another chilly morning across Southwest Louisiana, the warming trend that was felt during the afternoon hours yesterday continues today as temperatures by this afternoon move closer to 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Today is certainly a day to dress in layers with a jacket or coat early followed by short sleeves later this morning and afternoon as the chill moves out early in the day.
Once the sun sets this evening, temperatures will drop quickly into the 50s and should again manage to head back into the middle to upper 40s under light winds and clear skies. A high-pressure ridge overhead will keep the weather quiet and cool to start the week, but as the ridge begins to slide east by Wednesday, warmer nights and muggier days will be on the way with lows back in the 50s and highs in the middle to upper 70s.
Our next chance of rain begins to arrive on Thursday as an upper level disturbance over the southwestern U.S. slides eastward, sending a front closer to the region but likely not moving through completely until Friday. This will keep rain chances in the forecast for Friday, with some indications of lingering showers through Saturday. It’s too early to know if all the rain will be gone by the weekend, but there are some model models that do dry things out by Saturday will others keep some lingering rain.
Regardless of exactly when the rain ends, temperatures will again cool down by Saturday with highs back into the 60s and lows in the 40s at night. There appears to be no freezing temperatures ahead with this next front though but get ready to pull the jackets back out again as some areas could again drop into the upper 30s by this weekend.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.