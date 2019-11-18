FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days ahead this week; eventually some rain as well

Our next chance of rain begins to arrive on Thursday as an upper level disturbance over the southwestern U.S. slides eastward, sending a front closer to the region but likely not moving through completely until Friday. This will keep rain chances in the forecast for Friday, with some indications of lingering showers through Saturday. It’s too early to know if all the rain will be gone by the weekend, but there are some model models that do dry things out by Saturday will others keep some lingering rain.