First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming into Friday

Friday we start to watch for our next cold front which could bring a few showers through the morning hours, but not much in a way to impact your morning commute. Warm and muggy will be the name of the game. We’ll see that best chance for rain during the afternoon hours as our next cold front moves through bringing the chance for showers and a few storms. Right now there is a very limited chance for severe weather, but models continue to insist on strong showers to storms so we will continue to monitor the forecast as we get into this time frame. As for now expect rain through the afternoon into the evening hours with a few lingering showers possible by early Saturday morning. Right now I have kept rain chances in the forecast as models have not been consistent enough to completely eliminate rain chances for Saturday just yet. Continue to watch the forecast for changes as rain is trending in the correct direction for a nice, fall-like weekend.