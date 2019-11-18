First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming into Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This afternoon expect temperatures in the mid 70s with light and variable breezes. Sun will be the main impact of this forecast as it is going to keep us warm, but then with clear skies as soon as the sun sets we will drop back into the 60s. Clear skies stick around overnight dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. The jacket might be necessary this evening.
Tomorrow morning a jacket might also be necessary as temperatures start the day in the mid to upper 40s. Expect to see lots of sunshine again with a few increasing clouds during the afternoon. Once again sunshine will be the main impact to the forecast warming temperatures back into the mid 70s during the afternoon. Rain chances remain minimal and we’ll only see a few clouds. After sunset with clear skies sticking around temperatures fall back into the mid to low 50s overnight.
We’ll continue that warming trend into Wednesday as lows start off in the mid 50s with temperatures warming into the upper 70s during the afternoon. We’ll top out near almost 80 degrees thanks to ample sunshine. We do see a few more clouds, but not enough to block the sunshine from heating us up. Even after sunset we don’t cool a lot falling into the low 60s.
Starting our Thursday we’ll be watching for our next cold front with maybe one or two hit or miss showers during the afternoon. Our best chance for rain is going to hold off until Friday, but we will see increasing cloud cover through Thursday. Temperatures once again top out in the upper 70s near 80 even with increasing clouds. With clouds moving in ahead of our cold front Thursday night into Friday morning temperatures fall into the mid 60s as a result.
Friday we start to watch for our next cold front which could bring a few showers through the morning hours, but not much in a way to impact your morning commute. Warm and muggy will be the name of the game. We’ll see that best chance for rain during the afternoon hours as our next cold front moves through bringing the chance for showers and a few storms. Right now there is a very limited chance for severe weather, but models continue to insist on strong showers to storms so we will continue to monitor the forecast as we get into this time frame. As for now expect rain through the afternoon into the evening hours with a few lingering showers possible by early Saturday morning. Right now I have kept rain chances in the forecast as models have not been consistent enough to completely eliminate rain chances for Saturday just yet. Continue to watch the forecast for changes as rain is trending in the correct direction for a nice, fall-like weekend.
Sunday still looking decent with a few clouds lingering and temperatures topping out in the mid 60s during the afternoon. We’ll start the day in the low 40s thanks to the passage of the cold front. The cold air lingers through the start of the week ahead of our next chance for rain accompanied by our next cold front.
