Division Street to be closed between Bilbo and Ryan streets on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Drivers and pedestrians in downtown Lake Charles may have to take alternate routes on Friday.
Division Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, due to construction.
The City of Lake Charles said contractors will be working to de-stack the tower located at 315 Division St. The street, located between Bilbo and Ryan streets, will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Katie Harrington, spokeswoman for the city, said the closure is expected to last one day, weather permitting.
