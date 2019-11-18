Authorities say woman killed near Cline, Holmes streets was pregnant

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of killing a pregnant woman early Saturday morning, Lake Charles Police Department officials say.
Officers responding to a welfare concern in the area of Cline and Holmes streets around 6 a.m. Saturday found the body of a woman, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. The woman was identified as Kayla Jones, 27, of Lake Charles. She was also determined to be pregnant.
The Coroner’s Office determined her manner of death to be a homicide.
Keenum said that detectives learned that an altercation had ensued between Jones and Vernell Chatman and Larry Chatman. Both men were arrested Saturday evening.
Vernell Aronze Chatman, Jr., 33, of Lake Charles, was arrested for second-degree murder and first-degree feticide. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $2.25 million.
Larry Jermaine “LT” Chatman, 35, of Lake Charles, was arrested as a principal to second-degree murder. Judge Canaday set his bond at $900,000.
Keenum said the investigation is continuing and that additional arrests are possible. He asked anyone with information about the homicide to contact lead investigators, Det. Willie Fontenot at 337.491.1456, ext. 5314 or Sgt. Billy Loving at 337.491.1456, ext. 5335.
The Lake Charles Police Department has investigated 15 homicides in 2019.
