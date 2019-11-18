Authorities release identity of DeRidder shooter, victims in stable condition

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - DeRidder police have provided an update on Sunday’s drive-by shooting that sent two victims to the hospital.
Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy says that the shooter has been identified as Marquee Johnson, 44, of DeRidder.
Police say that Johnson had been involved in a fight the previous week and seems to have shot the two victims as retaliation.
Johnson was found in his vehicle with what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was later declared dead at a local hospital.
Both victims are currently in stable condition at local hospitals.
