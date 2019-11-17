Wilford Carter wins state rep seat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wilford Carter has been re-elected to public office.
The former Calcasieu judge won the race for District 34 State Representative Saturday, defeating former police juror Kevin Guidry.
Also in Louisiana’s statewide election Saturday, Troy Romero won the seat for the 37th Representative District and Chuck Owen won the seat for the 30th Representative District.
Carter (D) won the election with 57 percent of the vote (7,410 votes to 5,555). Carter advanced from the primaries with 48 percent of the vote in the Oct. 11 primary.
Carter previously ran for Louisiana House of Representatives in 2015, but lost to incumbent Albert Franklin. Carter served as a Calcasieu Parish judge from 1993 until his retirement in 2013. He’s currently a practicing attorney.
Carter previously said he wants to focus on education, health care and raising the minimum wage to $15.
Guidry served four terms as the Calcasieu Parish District 9 Police Juror.
State Representative – 37th Representative District
Troy D. Romero (R) defeated Shalon Latour (R) with 56 percent of the vote (7,358 votes to 5,782). Romero, a fireman and first responder for 20 years, is a former police juror in Jeff Davis Parish.
Latour served as a police juror in Calcasieu Parish.
State Representative – 30th Representative District
Chuck Owen (R) took the District 30 seat, defeating Chuck Dowden (R) with 53 percent of the vote (4,485 votes to 3,920).
Owen, a Leesville native, served in the US Air Force for 20 years. Owen received his PhD from Louisiana State University in 2011 and currently works as a consultant and an adjunct professor.
His campaign included fixing the state’s infrastructure and increasing the economy’s growth.
