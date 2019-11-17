Two killed, two seriously injured in crash near Vinton

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Two people have died and another two have been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash east of Vinton, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal says State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-10 east of Vinton around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Preliminary investigation of the crash showed that the vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet SUV, was traveling east along I-10 when one of its tires blew out causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The SUV then ran off the left side of the roadway and rolled over several times before ejecting four of the eight people in the vehicle.
Upon investigation of the crash, one unrestrained victim suffered fatal injuries from being ejected from the vehicle and was identified as Vergeus Termorillus, 61, of Orlando, FL.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was restrained but died at the scene.
Two unrestrained passengers in the vehicle received life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
The other four passengers received minor to moderate injuries and were also transported to local hospitals for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation and a toxicology sample has been obtained from the driver for analysis.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.