Two hit in drive-by shooting in DeRidder, authorities say shooter then killed self

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say two people sitting in a vehicle on Cedar Street in DeRidder were shot late Sunday morning. The shooter drove away before apparently turning the gun on himself.
Deputy Chief Chris Rudy, spokesman for the DeRidder Police Department, said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Cedar Street, in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodrow Batties Drive.
Rudy said the initial information is that two people were sitting in their vehicle when they were shot. The shooter then fled the scene and was found in his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The two victims in the vehicle have been airlifted to hospitals in Rapides and Lake Charles, Rudy said.
The shooter was pronounced dead at a Beauregard hospital.
