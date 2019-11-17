Two injured, shooter dead in DeRidder drive-by shooting

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are actively investigating a shooting that has left two victims injured and the shooter dead, according to DeRidder Police.
Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy says that the shooting occurred around 11:33 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar St. and Martin Luther King Dr. this morning, Nov. 17, 2019.
Based on the preliminary investigation of the scene police believe the incident to be a drive by shooting. The two victims were sitting in their vehicle when they were shot.
Police say the shooter then fled the scene in his vehicle where he was found with what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Both victims have been airlifted to local hospitals. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.