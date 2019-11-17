LSU remains in top spot in AP, Coaches polls

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 9) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 22) (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Josh Auzenne | November 17, 2019 at 1:06 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 2:06 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU retained its No. 1 ranking in the AP and Coaches polls after a 58-37 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

Georgia and Alabama swapped spots in both polls, despite the Tide beating Mississippi State 38-7. Alabama lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who dislocated his right hip in the second quarter and will miss the rest of the season.

Minnesota and Baylor both suffered their first losses of the season, resulting in them falling out of the top 10.

AP POLL:

  1. LSU (10-0) [54 first-place votes]
  2. Ohio State (10-0) [5 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (11-0) [3 first-place votes]
  4. Georgia (9-1)
  5. Alabama (9-1)
  6. Oregon (9-1)
  7. Utah (9-1)
  8. Oklahoma (9-1)
  9. Penn State (9-1)
  10. Florida (9-2)

Click here for full AP poll

____________

____________

COACHES POLL:

  1. LSU (10-0) [55 first-place votes]
  2. Ohio State (10-0) [6 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (11-0) [4 first-place votes]
  4. Georgia (9-1)
  5. Alabama (9-1)
  6. Oregon (9-1)
  7. Oklahoma (9-1)
  8. Utah (9-1)
  9. Penn State (9-1)
  10. Florida (9-2)

Click here for full Coaches poll

____________

____________

