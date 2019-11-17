Herford wins race to be next Beauregard sheriff

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard voters have elected Mark Herford to be their next sheriff.
Herford, the former chief detective at the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office, defeated former DeRidder police chief John Gott in Saturday’s runoff election.
Herford received 57 percent of the vote (6,525 votes to 4,950).
Herford and Gott reached the runoff by emerging in the Oct. 11 primary election from a field that included Jim Jacobsen, Rob Moreland and Joe Chapa.
In four of the five Beauregard Police Jury runoffs on the ballot, challengers unseated incumbents.
In District 1, Wayne Reeves (R) unseated incumbent Mike McLeod (D) in a narrow race. Reeves won 51 percent of the vote (484 votes to 468).
In District 2, Jeffery Meadows (R) unseated incumbent Rusty Williamson (independent). Meadows received 62 percent of the vote (708 votes to 441).
In District 3B, Eddie Ware (independent) unseated incumbent Teddy Welch (R), the current police jury president. Ware had 64 percent of the vote (702 votes to 397).
In District 3C, Chuck Montgomery (R) unseated incumbent Elvin “Doc” Holliday (R). Montgomery had 58 percent of the vote (747 votes to 546).
In District 4B, incumbent Ronnie Jackson (R) defeated Chester Thompson (D). Jackson had 53 percent of the vote (721 votes to 637).
And on the DeRidder City Council, Lydia Reynolds (R) was elected to an at-large position, defeating Billy Spikes (D) with 54 percent of the vote (1,444 votes to 1,225).
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.