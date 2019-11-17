FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful ending to the weekend with more sunshine to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What a beautiful way to end the weekend with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures across the area. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed into the lower to middle sixties making it for a gorgeous afternoon as we have seen sunshine as well as a few high clouds working their way in, but they won’t bring any threat of rain and will make for a beautiful sunset across the area. Temperatures will drop overnight as the sun goes down, but the good news is it won’t be as cold as what we have seen the past several evenings. As you head out though this evening you still will want to grab the jacket as it will be cool as temperatures drop into the middle fifties through early evening. As you wake up on Monday morning it will be chilly and as you head off to work and school you’ll want to keep the jacket as lows will be in the middle to lower forties.
Monday is shaping up to be a wonderful day with temperatures rebounding nicely after the chilly start and we can expect temperatures to reach the upper sixties and even the lower seventies are possible. Plenty of sun combined with the return of some more easterly to southerly winds will help temperatures climb during the day shaping up a wonderful way to start off the work week. This is going to be the theme as we head into the beginning of the week and into the middle portion of the week. Overnight lows will be creeping up as well as we head into this week, but for Monday night once again lows will be in the upper to middle forties.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty similar as sunshine and southerly winds help to warm temperatures to average for this time of year as we can expect temperatures to be in the middle seventies across Southwest Louisiana which will feel almost like a mini heat wave after the colder temperatures from the past week. Overnight will be warmer as well as we see lows Tuesday into the middle fifties and then Wednesday night we will be in the lower sixties for lows. Thursday we will begin to see dew points creeping up as southerly winds become a little stronger ahead of our next cold front which looks to bring some rain into Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the middle to upper seventies with increasing cloud cover as we head into the later part of the day. Clouds continue to increase through Thursday night, before the rain chances begin to increase during the day on Friday. Current timing suggest arrival of the rain to be anywhere from middle to late morning staying through the evening hours. As always we will monitor the system as it gets closer and time the rain out for you, there is some model disagreement on how long the rain last as some keep it through the weekend and other clear us out. Still days away so still plenty of time to get a better handle on it as model agreement comes in. For now keep the sunglasses handy as we will see plenty of sun and warm temperatures through the middle of the week.
