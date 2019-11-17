FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful ending to the weekend with more sunshine to start the week

Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty similar as sunshine and southerly winds help to warm temperatures to average for this time of year as we can expect temperatures to be in the middle seventies across Southwest Louisiana which will feel almost like a mini heat wave after the colder temperatures from the past week. Overnight will be warmer as well as we see lows Tuesday into the middle fifties and then Wednesday night we will be in the lower sixties for lows. Thursday we will begin to see dew points creeping up as southerly winds become a little stronger ahead of our next cold front which looks to bring some rain into Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the middle to upper seventies with increasing cloud cover as we head into the later part of the day. Clouds continue to increase through Thursday night, before the rain chances begin to increase during the day on Friday. Current timing suggest arrival of the rain to be anywhere from middle to late morning staying through the evening hours. As always we will monitor the system as it gets closer and time the rain out for you, there is some model disagreement on how long the rain last as some keep it through the weekend and other clear us out. Still days away so still plenty of time to get a better handle on it as model agreement comes in. For now keep the sunglasses handy as we will see plenty of sun and warm temperatures through the middle of the week.