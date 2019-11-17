ELECTION 2019: Live blog

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Join us here for the latest from today’s gubernatorial election.
9:22 p.m.: Ron Hayes unseats incumbent Dennis Scott in Calcasieu Police Jury District 6
Mike Smith unseats incumbent Calvin Collins in Calcasieu Police Jury District 2.
9:17 p.m.: A $4 million, 20-year bond for School District 22 in Jeff Davis Parish passed by 60 percent (375 votes to 245).
A 3.53-mill, 10 year-continuation for Hathaway’s school district passed by 67 percent (519 votes to 259).
9:06 p.m.: With about half of precincts reporting, it’s a close race for governor.
9 p.m.: Wilford Carter, Troy Romero and Chuck Owen lead in local state rep races.
8:57 p.m.: Eddie Rispone holds a lead over incumbent John Bel Edwards in race for governor.
8:30 p.m.: Here’s an early look at voting for Police Jury in Beauregard.
8:35 p.m.: There’s still a lot of time to go, but based on early voting numbers, WAFB is projecting Kyle Ardoin to hold on to Secretary of State seat >> https://www.kplctv.com/2019/11/17/wafb-projection-ardoin-defeats-collins-greenup-race-secretary-state/
8:15 p.m.: Early numbers are in, showing Eddie Rispone holding a lead over John Bel Edwards in the Louisiana Governor’s race, with 56 percent of the vote.
In Beauregard, the race for sheriff is close, with Mark Herford taking 2,082 of the early votes to John Gott’s 1,960.
