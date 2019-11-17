Cowboys fall 34-20 to Nicholls

THIBODAUX – Nicholls started hot against McNeese in a must-win situation in Southland Conference action on Saturday afternoon, then the Colonels were able to hold off McNeese in the second half for a 32-20 win.
McNeese (6-5, 4-4 SLC) saw its three-game winning streak come to an end while Nicholls (7-4, 6-2) kept its conference championship and playoff hopes alive.
The Cowboys set a new school record when Mason Pierce returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to mark the first time in school history McNeese scored on kickoffs in back-to-back games. D’Andre Hicks returned a kick 96 yards against Northwestern State on November 2.
In addition, wide receiver Cyron Sutton set a new single-season school record with his 65th catch after hauling in six passes on the day.
After the Colonels held McNeese to just 36 first-half yards, the Cowboys’ defense took charge in the second half, especially the third quarter, by holding Nicholls to 24 third quarter yards while McNeese attempted to get back into the game.
The Cowboys had several opportunities to score in the third quarter but came up empty.
“I love the effort and the way we continued to battle,” said head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “We can build on that. I have a lot of respect on what we did. We had mistakes and miscues that prevented us from coming out on top. That’s a good football team (about Nicholls).”
After receiving the ball to start the second half, the Cowboys put together a 14-play drive that ended at the Nicholls 5-yard line when Cody Orgeron’s pass to Sutton came up short of the goal line.
Two plays prior to that fourth down play, Sutton appeared to haul in a 7-yard touchdown pass by Orgeron in the back of the end zone but the ball was ripped away from Sutton by a Nicholls defender as Sutton hit the ground.
McNeese pulled to within 27-14 on its next possession when Orgeron connected with Trevor Begue for a 5-yard score with 6:25 to play in the third quarter. Begue finished with six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown
Nicholls went up 34-14 after a 2-yard touchdown run by Julien Gums with 5:45 to play on a score that was sent up when Fourcade converted a fourth-and-9 with a 25-yard completion to KJ Franklin to keep the drive alive.
The Colonels dominated the first quarter by outgaining the Cowboys 251-12 in total offense. McNeese ran just six plays in the quarter and punted twice. The lone bright spot was Pierce’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that pulled the Cowboys to within 10-7.
Gavin Lasseigne connected on a 25-yard field goal to put the Colonels up 3-0 with 11:57 to play in the first quarter.
Following a McNeese three-and-out, Fourcade found Dion Ray for a 55-yard pass and catch score to make it 10-0 with 7:39 to play in the quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Pierce took the kick, found a hole and sprinted his way to a 95-yard touchdown for McNeese’s first score of the game and pulling the Cowboys to within 10-7 with 7:25 to play in the opening period.
The lead grew to 17-7 when Fourcade found Jordan Talley on a 14-yard score early in the second quarter, then a second 55-yard pass and catch by Fourcade to Dai’Jean Dixon with 10:29 to play in the half to make it 24-7.
Lasseigne hit his second field goal of the game with a 26-yard field goal with four seconds to play in the second quarter to give the Colonels a 27-7 halftime lead.
McNeese ended the game with 236 total yards – 184 passing and 52 rushing while Nicholls put up 519 yards – 374 passing and 145 rushing.
Orgeron completed 18 of 36 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns while the Colonels’ Fourcade finished 21 of 35 for 374 yards and three scores.
McNeese will wrap up the season next Saturday at Lamar.
