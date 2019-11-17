Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Election

By Patrick Deaville | November 16, 2019 at 9:53 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:22 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four Police Jury District seats are up for grabs today in the Calcasieu parish runoff elections.

District 2

Winner: Mike Smith (D)

In the Oct. 12 election Mike Smith received the majority with 41% (1,458 votes) while Calvin Collins, the incumbent, received 36% (1,280 votes).

  • Mike Smith (D): 59% (2,358 votes)
  • (Incumbent) Calvin Collins (D): 41% (1,610 votes)

District 5

Winner: Brian Abshire (independent)

In the Oct. 12 election Brian Abshire, the incumbent, received the majority with 42% (1,722 votes) while Charles Lockett received 32% (1,326 votes).

  • (Incumbent) Brian Abshire (independent): 61% (2,701 votes)
  • Charles Lockett (R): 39% (1,719 votes)

District 6

Winner: Ron Hayes (R)

In the Oct. 12 election Ron Hayes received the majority with 44% (1,737 votes) while Dennis Scott, the incumbent, received 28% (1,102 votes).

  • Ron Hayes (R): 60% (2,356 votes)
  • (Incumbent) Dennis Scott (R): 40% (1,565 votes)

District 10

Winner: Tony Stelly (R)

In the Oct. 12 election Tony Stelly received the majority with 46% (1,759 votes) while Randy Armentor received 34% (1,297 votes).

This seat was left open by Shalon Latour who is currently running for the 37th State Representative District seat.

  • Tony Stelly (R): 54% (2,143 votes)
  • Randy Armentor (R): 46% (1,853 votes)

