Authorities searching for suspect at large near Reeves

REEVES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled during a traffic stop last night, Nov. 16, 2019, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Department.
During a traffic stop on Hwy 190 Reeves Police detained four suspects while two others ran from police.
One of the two suspects that fled was arrested at 7:30 a.m. this morning.
Authorities are still searching for the remaining suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male, weighing about 180 pounds, and appears to be in his late 20′s. He was last seen wearing green pants, a red shirt, and a tan jacket.
The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Department asks anyone who sees this man or a suspicious person in the Reeves area to please contact them or call 911. They ask that you do not approach the suspect.
