Two lawsuits filed against Beauregard Sheriff’s Office in Federal District Court

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -An attorney in Beauregard Parish has filed two lawsuits in Federal Court against the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office.
In one, Evan Cloninger is suing the sheriff and ten other deputies over how he says he was treated when he was pursued and arrested. The lawsuit says Cloninger was tased and after running into the woods, tased again when he was caught, and then beaten and taunted.
The suit goes on to say Cloninger was returned to the jail without medical treatment.
It alleges “the physical beating and unnecessary use of tasers were illegal,” and blames the failure of the sheriff and officers in charge to stop the abuse and says actions of deputies were covered up thereby violating Cloninger’s constitutional rights. Cloninger alleges physical and mental injuries.
Another lawsuit stems from an alleged rape committed by a former deputy Dale Bailey. Bailey is charged with third-degree rape and malfeasance in office for allegedly raping a woman in jail who he was assigned to guard at a medical facility. The woman was undergoing medical treatment.
The suit says the sheriff and certain deputies, “Failed to supervise, failed to train and failed to provide adequate medical care.”
It also says the woman’s deteriorating medical condition at one point rendered her unable to advocate for herself.
On the criminal side, Bailey is set for trial on a rape charge and malfeasance in office in state court on January 27th.
