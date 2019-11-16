12 SWLA teams in second round of high school football playoffs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Twelve teams from Southwest Louisiana are in the second round of the high school football playoffs.
Watch Touchdown Live Overtime online at 11 p.m. for highlights from tonight’s first-round games.
CLASS 4A
· No. 1 Lakeshore at No. 17 Leesville
· No. 2 Neville at No. 18 DeRidder
CLASS 3A
· No. 14 Iota at No. 30 Baker
· No. 11 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 6 McDonogh 35
· No. 7 Church Point at No. 23 Jennings
CLASS 2A
· No. 9 Red River at No. 8 Kinder
· No. 5 Amite at No. 21 Welsh
CLASS 1A
· No. 13 East Beauregard at No. 4 Oak Grove
· No. 11 Grand Lake at No. 6 East Iberville
· No. 10 Basile at No. 7 Haynesville
· No. 15 Gueydan at No. 2 Oberlin
DIVISION II
· No. 5 St. Louis at No. 4 Loyola Prep
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.