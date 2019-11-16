12 SWLA teams in second round of high school football playoffs

November 15, 2019 at 10:49 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 12:11 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Twelve teams from Southwest Louisiana are in the second round of the high school football playoffs.

CLASS 4A

· No. 1 Lakeshore at No. 17 Leesville

· No. 2 Neville at No. 18 DeRidder

CLASS 3A

· No. 14 Iota at No. 30 Baker

· No. 11 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 6 McDonogh 35

· No. 7 Church Point at No. 23 Jennings

CLASS 2A

· No. 9 Red River at No. 8 Kinder

· No. 5 Amite at No. 21 Welsh

CLASS 1A

· No. 13 East Beauregard at No. 4 Oak Grove

· No. 11 Grand Lake at No. 6 East Iberville

· No. 10 Basile at No. 7 Haynesville

· No. 15 Gueydan at No. 2 Oberlin

DIVISION II

· No. 5 St. Louis at No. 4 Loyola Prep

