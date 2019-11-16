Sulphur Police undergo active shooter training

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - It can happen anywhere: an active shooter situation. In those types of situations, we turn to first responders to keep us safe and eliminate the threat.
It’s situations like the one that unfolded in Southern California earlier this week that the Sulphur Police Department has spent the last week training for.
“Just given the day and age we are in all the shooting scenarios, the movie theatres, the school shootings, Walmart," John Beard, a Patrol Officer with the Sulphur Police Department said. "It’s just very important to get as much training as possible so that whenever these scenarios do happen, it’s not a complete surprise to us going into buildings or schools where these incidents have occurred.”
For several days Sulphur officers have been going through different active shooter scenarios: a disgruntled employee, a domestic situation that ends up at a workplace and a school shooting. On Tuesday, Beard says two shifts went through the training. Each shift had around six officers with one or two detectives going through the scenarios.
Beard says they try to make the training as realistic as possible. Officers are radioed by dispatch, have to sweep the building and sometimes engage more than one simulated active shooter.
“We have role players who are going to be playing wounded victims,” Beard said. “They will be trying to get the officers’ attention, trying to get them to help them, but the main part of this is just to understand that when you make entry into a building like this in these scenarios you have to push through and go all the way until the threat itself has been eliminated. Ultimately, it’s to make sure no more innocent people get hurt. The takeaway for the officers is that when they go in, it’s going to be hectic, it’s going to be chaotic and you just have to swallow your inner pride and bypass these wounded children, women, men to try and get down there and stop the ultimate threat. Then you can render aid to everybody else.”
He says the department tries to undergo this type of training pretty frequently.
“When we have the facilities to do it in we do it as much as possible,” Beard said. “We were here just the other day with the other two shifts and we have a few more days planned out in the future where we will be doing stuff like this. We are going to change it up and do some more scenarios to try to give these officers more opportunities to see what it is like and to show them that these incidents are winnable and if you don’t hesitate and go through and do your job you can actually save tons of lives at the end of the day.”
Beard says this training isn’t just for the officers, it’s for Sulphur residents as well.
“We are trying to train these guys so that whenever stuff like this does happen that they can feel safe to know that we are going to be there to protect them and we show up to what we have to do to save the lives of as many people as possible," Beard said. "These threats are real and out there, but police are going to come, do their job, and stop it.”
There have been over 20 mass shootings in the United States this year.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.