Sulphur Police undergo active shooter training

“We have role players who are going to be playing wounded victims,” Beard said. “They will be trying to get the officers’ attention, trying to get them to help them, but the main part of this is just to understand that when you make entry into a building like this in these scenarios you have to push through and go all the way until the threat itself has been eliminated. Ultimately, it’s to make sure no more innocent people get hurt. The takeaway for the officers is that when they go in, it’s going to be hectic, it’s going to be chaotic and you just have to swallow your inner pride and bypass these wounded children, women, men to try and get down there and stop the ultimate threat. Then you can render aid to everybody else.”