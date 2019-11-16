Pack the Tent 2019: Abraham's Tent receives a year's worth of donations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Every year, our KPLC team joins together with community members to help supply Abraham’s Tent with food for an entire year.
Well, we asked and you delivered, Southwest Louisiana. At the Pack the Tent 2019 food drive Friday, Abraham’s Tent received enough donations to feed the community for a year.
“We’re stocked for the year," said Pearl Cole, director of Abraham’s Tent. "We can serve our meals without being concerned about making these types of purchases or cutting back on this or cutting back on that; so it makes our job real easy.”
In addition to food donations, clothing donations, and monetary donations, Home Furniture made a $5,000 donation to Abraham’s Tent.
“I want them to know that we are grateful and we thank each of them," she said.
Cole, along with the rest of Abraham’s Tent, said they are extremely grateful for everyone who participated in the annual Pack the Tent event.
“We can’t do this without them, we just can’t do it,” she said. "You know with the cost of food and the cost of personal care and all the other items that we have to purchase we really just could not do it.”
