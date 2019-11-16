Lake Charles police investigating homicide in area of Cline and Holmes streets

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police detectives are investigating a homicide in the area of Cline and Holmes streets.
Officers responding to a welfare concern around 6:03 a.m. today found a deceased person, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. The coroner’s office has ruled the death a homicide.
Keenum asked anyone with information about the homicide to call Det. Willie Fontenot at 337-491-1456, ext. 5314.
