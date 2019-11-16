FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and cool for Saturday with more sunshine into Sunday

Monday heading off to work and school you may want to take that jacket as it will still be chilly with temperatures starting the day in the middle forties, but thanks to more sunshine we will warm up into the upper sixties inching our way closer to normal for this time of year. A few clouds may linger into Monday, but sunshine will help to make it for another fantastic day as over the next several days there is no chance for rain and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Overnight lows still chilly Monday night as temperatures drop back into the upper forties once more. Tuesday we finally reach the seventies again as highs will be in the lower seventies as we see more southerly flow and sun to help warm those temperatures up. The lows begin to warm as well as they hold in the lower fifties for Tuesday night and and the warming trend of highs continues into the middle seventies for both Thursday and Friday. The next chance of rain doesn’t come till the end of the week as we see a cold front begin to move in which could set up a couple of unsettled days. We will continue to track that for you, but over the next several days enjoy the warming temperatures and sunshine that will be around.