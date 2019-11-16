FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and cool for Saturday with more sunshine into Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A beautiful day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen plenty of sunshine throughout the day and temperatures have risen into the lower sixties across the area. Going forward through the rest of the afternoon we will continue to see sunshine and temperatures holding steady, but as we lose the daytime heating after the sun sets temperatures much like last night will be dropping for yet another cold night with frost likely for areas north of I-10 and even areas along and just south of I-10 could see some patchy frost. Heading out for the early evening and overnight hours make sure you take a jacket to help stay warm as temperatures will drop quickly into the lower fifties and upper forties. When you wake up on your Sunday morning temperatures will be in the middle to lower thirties once again so definitely going to want to start the day with a jacket on.
Sunday is shaping up to be much like your Saturday as we see temperatures warming into the lower sixties and mostly sunny skies throughout the majority of the day. A dying boundary moving to the north will help to bring in a few more clouds than what we saw on Saturday but nothing in the way of rainfall as the system is weakening and won’t impact our area other than bringing a few clouds into the mix. The good news is temperatures overnight Sunday won’t be nearly as cold as the past several evenings as we see a few more clouds around helping to hold temperatures in the middle forties for us. Moving into early next week the talk will be about the warming temperatures and ample sunshine that will dominate our weather.
Monday heading off to work and school you may want to take that jacket as it will still be chilly with temperatures starting the day in the middle forties, but thanks to more sunshine we will warm up into the upper sixties inching our way closer to normal for this time of year. A few clouds may linger into Monday, but sunshine will help to make it for another fantastic day as over the next several days there is no chance for rain and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Overnight lows still chilly Monday night as temperatures drop back into the upper forties once more. Tuesday we finally reach the seventies again as highs will be in the lower seventies as we see more southerly flow and sun to help warm those temperatures up. The lows begin to warm as well as they hold in the lower fifties for Tuesday night and and the warming trend of highs continues into the middle seventies for both Thursday and Friday. The next chance of rain doesn’t come till the end of the week as we see a cold front begin to move in which could set up a couple of unsettled days. We will continue to track that for you, but over the next several days enjoy the warming temperatures and sunshine that will be around.
