Westlake advances to state volleyball semifinals as Iowa falls in the quarters

KENNER, La. (KPLC) - History was made in Kenner on Thursday as No. 3 Westlake defeated No. 6 Lutcher three sets to one to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
The Lady Rams won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-18 before dropping the third set 20-25 to the Lady Bulldogs. Westlake then bounced back and dominated the fourth set winning 25-15 to seal the victory.
Westlake will face No. 2 E.D. White at 11:50 a.m. on Friday at the Pontchatrain Center in Kenner.
No. 5 Iowa meanwhile was making their first trip to the quarterfinals but would end up falling to No. 4 Ursuline Academy three sets to one.
The Lady Jackets got out to a hot start winning the first set 25-21 but then the Lady Lions roared back by winning the final three sets 25-11, 25-22, and 25-18.
