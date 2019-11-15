SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 14, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 14, 2019.
John Colt Wimberly, 33, Vinton: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; alteration of identifying numbers on motor vehicles; resisting an officer by flight; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule III drug; identity theft; forgery.
Kathy Renee Hensley, 33, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery; armed robbery; second degree battery.
Constance Denae Duraso, 26, Vinton: Domestic abuse.
Jeremy Jerome Payne, 34, Sulphur: Strangulation.
Frank John Fontenot, 30, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; disturbing the peace; contempt of court.
Scott Allen Jardneaux, 37, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary.
Michael Shane Blacksher, 45, Sulphur: Obstruction of a public passage; failure to use turning signals; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
