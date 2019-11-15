Some residents believe it’s a ‘tale of two cities’ in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some Lake Charles residents say they’ve had enough.
“We’ve got a tale of two cities here and it continues to get worse and worse,” Paul Geary says. “When is it going to end?”
“I feel sad," Randy Thibodeaux said. "I feel like our leaders have let us down.”
This after the City Council voted to enter into a multi-million dollar cooperative endeavor agreement with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for a sewerage project in South Lake Charles. Councilwoman Mary Morris abstained from the vote saying she didn’t agree with the project after one development for North Lake Charles was not approved.
The City said they are addressing a need in South Lake Charles and are “using resources in the best possible way”. Some residents say there are needs that need to be addressed on their side of town as well.
“It looks like we are on a whole other world on this side of town and they continue to pump millions of dollars south of town and it makes me despaired about it," Geary said. "They could be better. We are sitting between Houston and New Orleans. We are 50 years still behind the times. We need leadership that sees a vision. Not for some people, but for all people.”
“Nothing but abandoned houses everywhere," Thibodeaux said. "Call your city council, they won’t tell you anything. Two years later it’s still there and that’s all throughout my district. Do you know what they are doing? They are taking us through into a burning house. They are destroying our quality of life. The people in that circle? They know it. The only way we can get help is by voting them out. We have to vote them out.”
Geary and Thibodeaux’s councilmember Rodney Geyen did not respond for comment.
