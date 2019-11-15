LSU coach Joe Brady nominated for an award given to the top assistant coach in college football

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU passing game coordinator, Joe Brady, was nominated for the Broyles Award. The award honors the top assistant coach in college football.
Brady joined the LSU staff this offseason from the New Orleans Saints. Coach Sean Payton commended Brady on his work with LSU, calling the 30-year old “sharp.” Drew Brees also gave Brady rave reviews.
The LSU offense is 4th in the country right now in points per game with 46.7. Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and Brady run the offense on Saturday’s.
Under Ensminger and Brady’s tutelage, Joe Burrow is the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.
