Five indicted in connection with 5th Avenue homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Five people have been indicted with an October homicide at Fairview Crossing Apartments on 5th Avenue.
Paulden James Lewis was shot around noon on Oct. 1, authorities say. He died the next day.
A grand jury in Calcasieu Court on Friday indicted Jeremiah Devon Richard, 26, Brandon Jerome Jefferson, 24, and Kevin Leon Braxton, 31, on one count each of second-degree murder.
Odessa Marie Chevis, 29, and Akeala Nicole Ellis, 35, were indicted on one count each of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
