Five indicted in connection with 5th Avenue homicide
From left, Jeremiah Devon Richard, Kevin Leon Braxton, and Brandon Jerome Jefferson have been indicted on one count each of second-degree murder in the October shooting death of Paulden James Lewis at an apartment complex on 5th Avenue. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning | November 15, 2019 at 2:17 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 2:17 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Five people have been indicted with an October homicide at Fairview Crossing Apartments on 5th Avenue.

Paulden James Lewis was shot around noon on Oct. 1, authorities say. He died the next day.

A grand jury in Calcasieu Court on Friday indicted Jeremiah Devon Richard, 26, Brandon Jerome Jefferson, 24, and Kevin Leon Braxton, 31, on one count each of second-degree murder.

Odessa Marie Chevis, 29, and Akeala Nicole Ellis, 35, were indicted on one count each of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

