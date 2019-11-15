FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny days return but the weekend starts off a little frosty

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds were slow to move out overnight which kept temperatures up into the 40s until closer to sunrise when some locations have begun to drop into the 30s. The return of sunshine will make for a much better day ahead and help to break the chill that we dealt with all day Wednesday and Thursday where temperatures barely got out of the 40s for afternoons highs. We’ll be about 10 degrees warmer, near 60 by this afternoon, but you’ll want the heavy coat when heading out the door this morning as it will be several hours before the chill is gone.