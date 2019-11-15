FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny days return but the weekend starts off a little frosty

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds were slow to move out overnight which kept temperatures up into the 40s until closer to sunrise when some locations have begun to drop into the 30s. The return of sunshine will make for a much better day ahead and help to break the chill that we dealt with all day Wednesday and Thursday where temperatures barely got out of the 40s for afternoons highs. We’ll be about 10 degrees warmer, near 60 by this afternoon, but you’ll want the heavy coat when heading out the door this morning as it will be several hours before the chill is gone.
The best part about our forecast is the return of sunny days through the upcoming weekend, but we’ll be dealing with some cold mornings both Saturday and Sunday with widespread frost expected and even a brief stint of 32 degree lows across our northern viewing area both mornings, which means you’ll need to take those precautions again with your pets and plants, but this won’t be any issue at all for pipes.
Along the I-10 corridor temperatures will drop into the middle 30s, so while there will frost concerns, no freezing temperatures for anyone along and south of the interstate.
With the sunshine ahead through the weekend, high temperatures will bounce back into the 60s which is still slightly below average for this time of year, although the pattern into next week signals an even more pronounced warming trend with afternoon highs into the 70s by next Tuesday and the warming pattern continues through late next week.
After Sunday morning, no more threat of frost or freezing temperatures with lows back into the 40s Monday morning. There is a slight chance of rain that returns late next week associated with another cold front that sends temperatures back down by next weekend. The extent of the cold is still yet to be determined though, although it does not look that there will be freezing temperatures associated with this next front.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
