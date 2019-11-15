FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold Friday evening with a beautiful weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much nicer end to the work than the beginning when we started out with clouds and rain. Your Friday has been beautiful with sunshine and warmer temperatures as we have reached the upper fifties across the region. Winds out of the north are still strong anywhere between ten to fifteen miles per hour making it feel cooler than it actually is. If you have any outdoor plans this evening or are planning to catch some of the first round playoff games for high school football with will be another cold evening. You’re gonna want to make sure to take a jacket with you as you head out to stay warm and if you’ll be in the football stands you may also want to take a blanket to help stay bundled up. Winds should begin to decrease as we head into the overnight hours allowing for temperatures to drop into the middle to upper thirties overnight allowing for areas of frost to develop overnight.