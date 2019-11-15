FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold Friday evening with a beautiful weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much nicer end to the work than the beginning when we started out with clouds and rain. Your Friday has been beautiful with sunshine and warmer temperatures as we have reached the upper fifties across the region. Winds out of the north are still strong anywhere between ten to fifteen miles per hour making it feel cooler than it actually is. If you have any outdoor plans this evening or are planning to catch some of the first round playoff games for high school football with will be another cold evening. You’re gonna want to make sure to take a jacket with you as you head out to stay warm and if you’ll be in the football stands you may also want to take a blanket to help stay bundled up. Winds should begin to decrease as we head into the overnight hours allowing for temperatures to drop into the middle to upper thirties overnight allowing for areas of frost to develop overnight.
As we move into the weekend we are going to continue the warming trend with highs reaching the lower sixties for Saturday as sunshine is going to be the dominating factor helping to set up a wonderful afternoon to get out and enjoy the fall weather. While temperatures will still be below average it’s definitely nice to see abundant sunshine as well as temperatures around 10 degrees below average instead of the 25 to thirty that we saw for the end of the week. Lows overnight will still help to create the possibility of frost Saturday night as once again we will be dropping into the middle thirties for the majority of the area.
Sunday we will be a few degrees warmer as we climb into the middle sixties with a few more clouds around as a dying cold front to our west which won’t make it into our region helps to through a few more clouds our way. No matter the case it will still be a great day to get out and enjoy as we are finally getting closer to our average highs and saying goodbye to the cold weather for now. Morning lows on Monday will be warmer as well as we look to start off in the middle forties so a jacket will still be needed.
The good news is as we head throughout the next work week temperatures will be warming into the lower to middle seventies which is gonna feel almost like a heat wave after what we have been through with highs in the upper forties this past week. Sunshine will be around for most of the week as we don’t see our next rain chance until we move into very late next week which will be associated with our next cold front. For now though lets focus on the positives and get ready to enjoy plenty of sunshine and warmer weather.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.