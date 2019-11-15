ELECTION DAY: What you need to know

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Saturday is election day in Southwest Louisiana. Multiple state and local races are on the ballot including the gubernatorial runoff between Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone.
You can find more election coverage HERE. For more information about your ballot and voting locations visit Geauxvote.com.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Voters in Precinct 310 in downtown Lake Charles who normally vote at the Calcasieu Courthouse are reminded that the voting location has been moved to Carnegie Memorial Library at 411 Pujo St.
Election results will be available here on www.kplctv.com as soon as the polls close. We’ll also have an election night webcast at 8:30 p.m. and full coverage on Nightcast.
Find out what’s on your ballot according to your parish below:
