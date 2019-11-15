Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Crawfish Pie

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thanksgiving is just a couple weeks away so what better time to launch “The Holiday Kitchen,” a special segment in which I’ll be sharing some of my favorite holiday foods.
Most of you know I love to cook, but when November rolls around I’m in heaven.
For this first segment, I’m cooking crawfish pie.
RECIPE
· 1 stick of butter
· 1 onion chopped
· 2 ribs celery
· ½ bell pepper, or red pepper
· 2 cloves of garlic minced
· 1 pound crawfish tails
· 1 can cream of mushroom soup
· ½ cup evaporated milk
· 2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with ¼ cup cold water
· Salt & pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
You know everything we cook in Louisiana has got to start with the onions, bell peppers, celery and garlic. Pour all those into the skillet with hot butter.
Sautee that just right till the veggies are translucent.
Then, pour in the cream of mushroom soup and evaporated milk. You may also add some cornstarch for thickening.
Cook that an additional 15 minutes.
Then the best part: Those beautiful, Louisiana crawfish. About a pound or so.
Cook that another 15 minutes.
Then, pour the crawfish mixture into a nine-inch pie crust and top it off with your second pie crust.
Take a sharp knife and cut some slits into the pie crust to allow steam to flow out while it's baking. (You don't want your juices from the pie to overflow, which is why you cut slits into the top crust.)
Place the pie into a preheated 350-degree oven and bake for about 50 minutes.
Let it cool before cutting.
Team it up with a green salad and a nice glass of wine, and you’ve got a great meal from The Holiday Kitchen.
