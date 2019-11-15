Cowgirls fall to Cajuns, 75-55

LAFAYETTE—McNeese came out the locker room flat in the third quarter and UL-Lafayette used two big scoring runs to outscore McNeese 29-9 in the quarter on its way to a 75-55 win here Thursday night. The loss drops McNeese to 1-3 on the year while the Cajuns improve to 2-1 overall.
“Our intensity wasn’t what it needed to be and we didn’t look tough at times,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “We battled in the first half but in the second half we had a different demeanor. They hustled for the loose balls and we didn’t in the second half. I’m just a little disappointed in our effort, we can do better than that.”
Callie Maddox and Bre’Ashlee Jones led the Cowgirls in scoring with 12 and 10 points respectively. Damilola Balogun led the Cowgirls with seven rebounds.
The Cajuns also placed two players in double figures with Brandi Williams and Ty’Reona Doucet both scoring 14 points each. Doucet and Caira Wren both grabbed seven rebounds apiece.
The Cowgirls held a 15-13 first quarter lead and held as much as a four-point lead late in the quarter. McNeese regained the lead to start the second quarter and held a 25- 24 lead four minutes in the second quarter. A 7-0 run by the Cajuns put them up 31-25 but the Cowgirls closed the first half on a 5-2 run to trail 33-30 at the half.
The Cajuns outscored the Cowgirls 12-5 in the first five minutes of the third quarter to take a 10-point lead (45- 35) then went on a 12-1 run to extend the lead to 57-36 before closing out the quarter with a 62-39 lead.
McNeese went cold and shot 21.4 percent, making only three of 14 attempts from the field while the Cajuns shot 52.9 percent from the field including 60 percent from behind the arc, making 3 of 5 attempts.
The Cowgirls got as close as 16 in the fourth quarter on a free throw by Divine Tanks. McNeese closed out the game by scoring the final five points including a three-pointer by Maddox and two free throws by Delilah Van Campen.
McNeese will return to the court on Nov. 24 when they will travel to UAB.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.