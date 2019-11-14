Sulphur PD one step closer to getting updated cameras, software

According to the City Council meeting agenda, “Sealed proposals for (30) Body Worn Cameras, (30) In-Car Cameras, (3) Interrogation Room Cameras and Cloud-based Software and Video Storage for Police Department will be received by the Clerk of the Council until 10:00 a.m. on the 18th day of December, 2019, at which time proposals will be opened and read aloud in an open and public session to be conducted by the Director of Finance in the Conference Room at the City Hall, and the City Council shall at a regular meeting on the 13th day of January 2020, at 5:30 p.m. proceed to award the proposal, to waive irregularities, or to reject any and all proposals, or otherwise proceed thereto as provided by law.”