Sports Person of the Week - Evan Joubert

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Saint Louis Saints clinched a share of the District 4-3A title with their win over Iowa to end the regular season. That success landed them the five seed and the school's first home playoff game in nine years.
“I’m pleased how we finished," head coach Chad Lavergne said. "We won the last three games and we really finished strongly during the second half in all three of those games. We’re hoping to build some momentum. We’re as healthy as we can be going into the playoffs and we’re excited about that.”
The Saints have been so consistent this season behind running back Evan Joubert. Through ten weeks, the junior has been a monster on the ground finishing the regular season with over 1,400 yards and 23 total touchdowns.
“I think what Evan does is that he can be that runner that can go north and south when it needs to be north and south, but when things clog up, he’ll jump cut and you blink your eyes and he‘s down the sideline on a busted play. That invaluable to have,” said Lavergne.
“I put a lot of work in behind closed doors. Out of practice, I go home and do drills on my own," running back Evan Joubert said. "I try and get better at the little things.”
The person that drives Joubert to put in the extra work is his father.
“He pushes me to achieve anything I want," Joubert said. "He has my mindset like ‘anything you want you can get’ I want to thank him for driving me.”
That drive has landed him in the St. Louis record books. Joubert is on pace to set the Saints' career rushing mark, but the junior isn't worried about that. He's focused on helping SLC make a run to the title this year.
“We put in the work so it’s just having the mindset that we can go out there and win," Joubert said. "Any team can be beaten on any given day.”
