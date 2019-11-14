President Trump, Gov. Edwards host separate rallies in Shreveport-area two days before election day

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Republican and Democratic political parties are hosting rallies for their prospective candidates in northwest Louisiana on Nov. 14, two days before the Nov. 16 runoff election for governor.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak to constituents at his campaign’s Shreveport field office at noon.
Edwards is expected to thank campaign volunteers for their work in support of his campaign, as well as, address President Donald Trump’s visit to nearby Bossier City, according to a news release.
WAFB’s political reporter Matt Houston spoke with Edwards about Trump’s visit.
“This is the political season and he’s doing what his party has asked of him and what happens during campaigns. But the fact of the matter is, we’re going to win re-election on Saturday and we’re going to resume our working relationship,” Edwards said.
Edwards told WAFB he will continue to work with President Trump if re-elected, “That good working relationship will resume, going forward. I think it’s important that the governor of Louisiana have a good working relationship with the president, regardless of party.”
“Everything that I’ve been able to accomplish has been on a bipartisan basis, working with republicans, democrats, and independents,” Edwards said.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone was not available for comment on Nov. 14.
President Trump will speak at a rally for Rispone at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City at 7 p.m.
This is President Trump’s third visit to Louisiana this election cycle. Trump visited Monroe on Nov. 6 and Lake Charles on Oct. 11.
The president and first lady also attended the LSU v.s Alabalam game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Nov. 9.
