Pack the Tent 2019: Abraham’s Tent prepares for annual food drive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Every year, our KPLC team joins together with community members to help supply Abraham’s Tent with food for an entire year.
This Friday, Nov. 15, KPLC and Home Furniture will Pack the Tent from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help people in need.
“They (are going to) be filling this pantry and we are looking forward to it," said Pearl Cole, director of Abraham’s Tent.
Year after year, the Southwest Louisiana community braves the cold weather to help pack the tent at Abraham’s Tent.
“I really truly look forward to this because we’ve been able to really stock the tent and then we don’t have to be concerned about where our food is going to come from for the rest of the year," she said.
The organization feeds homeless people and anyone in need of a hot meal. It’s something that couldn’t be done without your help.
“We love what we do, and we get lots of help from the community," she said. "We’ve got great volunteers.”
Cole said she’s met people across the Lake Area who struggle with mental illness and unemployment. While she can’t fix these issues there’s one thing she can do.
“But I know one thing, everybody needs to eat and so if we can supply that then at least we’ve made a difference," she said.
Our annual pack the tent event aims to do just that - make a difference.
“The entire day is great," she said. "The response of the community is just overwhelming, it’s totally awesome.”
Volunteer Joel Davidson regularly donates to the event but this year he plans to help work it.
“You will be totally amazed how many people are involved in these efforts," he said. "It’s just a community event, it’s being a part of our community, making a difference.”
