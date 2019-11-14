Lines form outside CenturyLink Center ahead of POTUS rally

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A steady line of people is continuing to grow outside of the CenturyLink Center for today’s President Donald Trump rally.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. tonight. However, people have been waiting outside the venue since early this morning.
“We left at 3:30 a.m. this morning,” said Teresa Kirpluk. "So me and my daughter, my daughter Cassidy, came out here and we’re just waiting. Just waiting to see Trump. This will be my first presidential rally, so I’m pretty excited.
Kirpluk added that she supports President Trump and what he’s done for the country.
“I feel like he really needs our support right now,” Kirpluk added. “So that’s why I’m here.”
Bossier city’s public information officer Traci Landry says that while plans are designed to have minimal impact on the community residents should expect very heavy traffic near the CenturyLink Center on Thursday. Be prepared for periodic closures, delays and detours.
The Arthur Ray Teague boat launch will be closed today. A portion of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway between McDade Street and Reeves Marine Drive Will be closed.
To avoid congestion drivers are advised to take I-20 over to Clyde Fant Parkway and then cross back into Bossier over the Jimmie Davis Bridge.
