Leader of Texas motorcycle gang arrested in connection with ATM thefts in Westlake

Michael L. Cupp, 44, of Dayton, Texas, was arrested on Nov. 12 by VCIO detectives from the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, along with members of FBI Beaumont and the Dayton Police Department. He was booked into the Liberty County Jail on a count of racketeering. Judge Sharon Wilson set bond at $15,000. Cupp is the leader of the Brothers East (B*EAST) Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, according to information from Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Myers says more charges are likely. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)