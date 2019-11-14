Leader of Texas motorcycle gang arrested in connection with ATM thefts in Westlake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man authorities say is the leader of a Texas motorcycle gang has been arrested in connection with the theft of ATMs from two Westlake banks earlier this year.
Michael L. Cupp, 44, of Dayton, Texas, was arrested on Nov. 12 by VCIO detectives from the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, along with members of FBI Beaumont and the Dayton Police Department. He was booked into the Liberty County Jail on a count of racketeering. Judge Sharon Wilson set bond at $15,000.
Cupp is the leader of the Brothers East (B*EAST) Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, according to information from Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Myers says more charges are likely.
Cupp is one of seven people arrested in connection with the theft of an ATM from a bank on Sampson Street in Westlake on Saturday, July 13, and the theft of an ATM from a different bank on Sampson Street on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Authorities have previously connected Brothers East to the thefts, in which more than $150,000 was stolen from the two ATMs.
Previously arrested:
- Melvin Cupp, 46, Spring, Texas
- Brandon Hightower, 33, Humble, Texas
- Hosea Owens IV, 28, Alvin, Texas
- Joshua Leroy Fontenot, 44, Denham Springs, LA
- Christopher Scott, 44, Lake Jackson, Texas
- Faith Breaux, 27, Beaumont, Texas
They all face counts of: Theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000; 2 counts of simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $25,000; theft less than $5,000 over $1,000; 2 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; obstruction of justice; simple arson; 3 counts of criminal trespassing; 4 counts of unauthorized entry of a place of business; 4 counts of theft over $25,000; 4 counts of simple criminal damage to property; unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure; and racketeering.
Sheriff’s Office Lieutenants Ed Borda, James Leubner, and Detectives Greg Nall, Hollan Dyer, Kardel Guidry, Austin Peloquin, Warner Levy, Finn Carlton, Joshua Couch, and Bradley Grant were the investigators on these cases.
