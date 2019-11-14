Lake Area residents and Louisiana congressmen react to impeachment hearing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Both Congressmen Clay Higgins and Mike Johnson said the hearing is too rehearsed.
“If there’s a need for an investigation, you investigate, but you do so impartially without a predetermined result. Without screening and schooling your witnesses.," Higgins said.
“The Democrats have been rehearsing this for weeks in the basement, this is their opening day of the play — they have a very well-rehearsed script. They know exactly what these cherry-picked witnesses are going to say. It’s all very orchestrated," Johnson said.
Representative Johnson said he’s still open to hearing all the facts — although up to this point, he said nothing leads him to believe there was a quid pro quo.
“We take an oath to the constitution, everyone here, every member of congress, I believe, is committed to hearing the facts and following the facts wherever they lead. To us, from all the evidence that’s been presented and all the evidence on the table thus far, there simply isn’t anything wrong here," Johnson said.
Some Lake Area residents disagree, saying the hearings, and even impeachment, are necessary.
“I think he’s done a rotten job and just, I just believe we should do something to him," Dave Weinfurtner said.
“I have been watching and I think it needs to go forward. No one’s above the law," Nolia Bernard said.
Some others, including Representative Higgins, said it should be up to voters.
“We should be doing the people’s work here. Let the people make their decision regarding who’s going to be the president in November 2020," Higgins said.
“Why not just bring any facts that they have to light? I mean we have an election in less than a year so why not let the general populous decide whether whatever he did do was significant enough for people to not reelect him?” Andrew Walsh said.
The hearing will pick back up Friday.
