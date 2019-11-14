Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros wins second AL Cy Young Award

The Astros have had a busy awards season in 2019, as outfielder Yordan Alvarez was named the 2019 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year. This marks the third time that the Astros have won two national BBWAA awards in the same year. Mike Scott won the NL Cy Young award and Hal Lanier won the NL Manager of the Year award in 1986, and Carlos Correa won the AL Rookie of the Year with Dallas Keuchel winning AL Cy Young honors in 2015. The Astros have a shot to become the first team since the 1993 White Sox to win three of the four BBWAA awards, as third baseman Alex Bregman is one of three finalists for the AL MVP award, which will be announced tomorrow night on MLB Network at 5:00 p.m. CT