Home Depot employees volunteer to rebuild home of Baton Rouge veteran damaged in 2016 flood

Home Depot employees volunteer to rebuild home of Baton Rouge veteran damaged in 2016 flood
A Home Depot employee volunteers on Nov. 14, 2019, to help renovate the home of Ronald Whicker, a 30-year Marine Corps veteran whose home was damaged by the August 2016 flood. (Source: WAFB)
By Carmen Poe | November 14, 2019 at 12:43 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 2:50 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Home Depot Foundation is partnering with Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge to renovate a veteran’s home that was damaged in the August 2016 flood.

Home Depot employees help renovate the home of a veteran's home which was damaged during the August 2016 flood.
Home Depot employees help renovate the home of a veteran's home which was damaged during the August 2016 flood. (Source: WAFB)

Ronald Whicker, of Baton Rouge, is a 30 year veteran of the Marine Corps. Ronald lives in a home that remains unfinished due to flood damage with his wife, two children, and two special needs adult.

Organizers say about 50 Home Depot employees will volunteer to help renovate Ronald’s home on Fieldcrest Drive. Their goal is to make the Ronald family’s home more livable and functional.

Home Depot employees help renovate the home of a veteran's home which was damaged during the August 2016 flood.
Home Depot employees help renovate the home of a veteran's home which was damaged during the August 2016 flood. (Source: WAFB)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.