Home Depot employees volunteer to rebuild home of Baton Rouge veteran damaged in 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Home Depot Foundation is partnering with Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge to renovate a veteran’s home that was damaged in the August 2016 flood.
Ronald Whicker, of Baton Rouge, is a 30 year veteran of the Marine Corps. Ronald lives in a home that remains unfinished due to flood damage with his wife, two children, and two special needs adult.
Organizers say about 50 Home Depot employees will volunteer to help renovate Ronald’s home on Fieldcrest Drive. Their goal is to make the Ronald family’s home more livable and functional.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.